Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.00 in comparison to its previous close of 2.00, however, the company has experienced a 5.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ATAI is $11.80, which is $11.0 above than the current price. The public float for ATAI is 150.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume of ATAI on April 17, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

ATAI’s Market Performance

ATAI stock saw an increase of 5.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 52.85% and a quarterly increase of 2.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.38% for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.84% for ATAI’s stock, with a -35.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ATAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATAI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ATAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ATAI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

ATAI Trading at 17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares surge +50.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.56. In addition, Atai Life Sciences N.V. saw -29.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who purchase 1,214,297 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Mar 29. After this action, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. now owns 32,086,697 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V., valued at $1,600,443 using the latest closing price.

Brand Florian, the of Atai Life Sciences N.V., purchase 70,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Brand Florian is holding 70,000 shares at $103,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61987.12 for the present operating margin

+27.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stands at -65401.29. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -44.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.