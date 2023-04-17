ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.68 in relation to its previous close of 7.31. However, the company has experienced a -5.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Right Now?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) by analysts is $9.10, which is -$0.03 below the current market price. The public float for ASX is 1.51B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ASX was 6.02M shares.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASX’s stock has seen a -5.52% decrease for the week, with a 0.55% rise in the past month and a 4.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.11% for ASX’s stock, with a 16.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASX reach a price target of $8.10, previously predicting the price at $13.30. The rating they have provided for ASX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

ASX Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.66. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 17.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.68. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.