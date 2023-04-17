Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) has dropped by -0.28 compared to previous close of 23.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is 4.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AR is 3.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AR is 263.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.12% of that float. On April 17, 2023, AR’s average trading volume was 5.84M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a 6.45% rise in the past month, and a -19.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for AR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.92% for AR’s stock, with a -26.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

AR Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +10.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.04. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw -23.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Keenan W Howard JR, who sale 779,755 shares at the price of $31.34 back on Dec 07. After this action, Keenan W Howard JR now owns 4,000,000 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $24,435,884 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 220,245 shares at $31.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,779,755 shares at $6,862,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.86 for the present operating margin

+51.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 37.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corporation (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 68.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.