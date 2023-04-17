Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

The 36-month beta value for UBER is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UBER is $48.48, which is $15.33 above than the current price. The public float for UBER is 1.99B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume of UBER on April 17, 2023 was 24.38M shares.

UBER) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has jumped by 0.13 compared to previous close of 31.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/23 that What Happened When Uber’s CEO Started Driving for Uber

UBER’s Market Performance

UBER’s stock has risen by 0.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.53% and a quarterly rise of 8.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Uber Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for UBER’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $47 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBER reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for UBER stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UBER, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

UBER Trading at -4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.30. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc. saw 27.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from West Tony, who sale 4,167 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, West Tony now owns 166,499 shares of Uber Technologies Inc., valued at $133,344 using the latest closing price.

West Tony, the of Uber Technologies Inc., sale 4,167 shares at $32.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that West Tony is holding 166,973 shares at $135,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc. stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.