Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA)

The 36-month beta value for STSA is also noteworthy at 0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STSA is $2.67, which is $0.99 above than the current price. The public float for STSA is 27.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume of STSA on April 17, 2023 was 150.14K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

STSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) has jumped by 92.38 compared to previous close of 0.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 75.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STSA’s Market Performance

STSA’s stock has risen by 75.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.47% and a quarterly rise of 17.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.84% for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 63.69% for STSA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -59.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STSA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for STSA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STSA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $15 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STSA reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for STSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to STSA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

STSA Trading at 46.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares surge +48.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSA rose by +67.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7893. In addition, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 40.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSA starting from Leonard Braden Michael, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 21. After this action, Leonard Braden Michael now owns 150,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $106,740 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 831,694 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 6,440,000 shares at $525,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSA

Equity return is now at value -102.10, with -92.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.