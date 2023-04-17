Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

The 36-month beta value for DKNG is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DKNG is $24.02, which is $5.13 above than the current price. The public float for DKNG is 436.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.00% of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on April 17, 2023 was 13.10M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has jumped by 0.84 compared to previous close of 19.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that DraftKings Stock Rises After Strong Quarter. Analysts Are Upbeat.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG’s stock has risen by 5.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.50% and a quarterly rise of 40.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for DraftKings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.66% for DKNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $17 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 07th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DKNG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.34. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 68.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $17.72 back on Mar 27. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 6,152,595 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $5,316,000 using the latest closing price.

Kalish Matthew, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 269,420 shares at $17.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Kalish Matthew is holding 3,120,878 shares at $4,774,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -93.30, with -34.20 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.