Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DRMA is $4.00, which is $88.74 above than the current price. The public float for DRMA is 0.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. The average trading volume of DRMA on April 17, 2023 was 881.49K shares.

DRMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) has increased by 8.62 when compared to last closing price of 1.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DRMA’s Market Performance

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has experienced a 10.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -55.32% drop in the past month, and a -72.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 35.49% for DRMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.18% for DRMA’s stock, with a -82.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRMA Trading at -60.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.56%, as shares sank -42.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRMA rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3398. In addition, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. saw -80.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRMA

The total capital return value is set at -119.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.18. Equity return is now at value -124.00, with -106.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.