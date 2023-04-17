Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

The 36-month beta value for AULT is also noteworthy at 3.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AULT is $2.00, which is $3.65 above than the current price. The public float for AULT is 361.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume of AULT on April 17, 2023 was 7.88M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AULT) stock’s latest price update

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.85 in comparison to its previous close of 0.11, however, the company has experienced a 6.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AULT’s Market Performance

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has experienced a 6.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.54% rise in the past month, and a -24.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.81% for AULT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.91% for AULT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.27% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0989. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Mar 28. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,807,500 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $1,025 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,434,182 shares at $2,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.