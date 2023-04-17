Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ALGM stock has gone down by -6.50%, with a monthly decline of -6.16% and a quarterly surge of 28.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.29% for ALGM stock, with a simple moving average of 39.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ALGM is $51.00, which is $5.1 above the current price. The public float for ALGM is 87.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALGM on April 17, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has decreased by -4.10 when compared to last closing price of 45.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.02. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Feb 08. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 27,663 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $255,480 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 240 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 12,523 shares at $9,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.25 for the present operating margin

+53.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 20.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.34. Total debt to assets is 4.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.