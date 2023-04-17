Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s stock price has soared by 11.92 in relation to previous closing price of 0.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AKAN is 1.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKAN on April 17, 2023 was 764.63K shares.

AKAN’s Market Performance

AKAN stock saw a decrease of 26.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.36% for Akanda Corp. (AKAN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for AKAN’s stock, with a -73.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at -35.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.20%, as shares sank -11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN rose by +26.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0470. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw -26.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14772.98 for the present operating margin

-6493.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -19625.88. The total capital return value is set at -106.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,231.15.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.