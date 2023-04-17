agilon health inc. (AGL) Stock Showcases 6.46% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of agilon health inc. (AGL) has seen a 8.88% increase in the past week, with a 19.03% gain in the past month, and a 48.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for AGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.46% for AGL’s stock, with a 29.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for agilon health inc. (AGL) is $30.15, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for AGL is 407.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.32% of that float. On April 17, 2023, AGL’s average trading volume was 2.64M shares.

AGL) stock’s latest price update

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL)’s stock price has soared by 2.78 in relation to previous closing price of 27.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $23 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AGL, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

AGL Trading at 16.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.85. In addition, agilon health inc. saw 76.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Desai Veeral, who sale 97,290 shares at the price of $28.70 back on Mar 24. After this action, Desai Veeral now owns 276,729 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $2,792,379 using the latest closing price.

Desai Veeral, the Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer of agilon health inc., sale 22,710 shares at $28.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Desai Veeral is holding 276,729 shares at $651,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+3.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on agilon health inc. (AGL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of agilon health inc. (AGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.