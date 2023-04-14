Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for UP is 223.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UP on April 14, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

UP) stock’s latest price update

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP)’s stock price has increased by 26.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a 7.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UP’s Market Performance

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has experienced a 7.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -42.47% drop in the past month, and a -64.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.04% for UP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.43% for UP stock, with a simple moving average of -63.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to UP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

UP Trading at -44.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.91%, as shares sank -39.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6257. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc. saw -48.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UP starting from Smith Todd Lamar, who sale 273,504 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Jan 03. After this action, Smith Todd Lamar now owns 1,777,778 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc., valued at $283,897 using the latest closing price.

Dichter Kenneth H, the Chief Executive Officer of Wheels Up Experience Inc., purchase 152,327 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dichter Kenneth H is holding 14,851,599 shares at $171,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

Equity return is now at value -110.80, with -29.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.