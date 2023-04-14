What Recent Market Trends Mean for Talos Energy Inc.’s (TALO) Stock

In the past week, TALO stock has gone down by -2.56%, with a monthly gain of 11.25% and a quarterly plunge of -21.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for Talos Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.75% for TALO’s stock, with a -18.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) Right Now?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is $24.17, which is $9.57 above the current market price. The public float for TALO is 69.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TALO on April 14, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

TALO) stock’s latest price update

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 14.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/21 that Mexico Hands Control of Large Oilfield to Pemex in Dispute With U.S.’s Talos

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $18 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALO reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for TALO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to TALO, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

TALO Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.30. In addition, Talos Energy Inc. saw -21.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 10,530 shares at the price of $20.19 back on Jun 17. After this action, RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC now owns 12,291,914 shares of Talos Energy Inc., valued at $212,651 using the latest closing price.

Riverstone Energy Partners V,, the Director of Talos Energy Inc., sale 10,530 shares at $20.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Riverstone Energy Partners V, is holding 12,291,914 shares at $212,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.56 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc. stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 39.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.86. Equity return is now at value 39.00, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.