What Recent Market Trends Mean for mCloud Technologies Corp.’s (MCLD) Stock

In the past week, MCLD stock has gone up by 75.36%, with a monthly decline of -29.06% and a quarterly plunge of -39.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.57% for mCloud Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for MCLD stock, with a simple moving average of -63.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCLD is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) is $2.20, The public float for MCLD is 15.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On April 14, 2023, MCLD’s average trading volume was 154.56K shares.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 52.04 in relation to its previous close of 0.35. However, the company has experienced a 75.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

After a stumble in the market that brought MCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -37.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCLD rose by +67.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5250. In addition, mCloud Technologies Corp. saw -39.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

-151.39 for the present operating margin

-64.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for mCloud Technologies Corp. stands at -173.18. The total capital return value is set at -82.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -208.48. Equity return is now at value 300.60, with -56.30 for asset returns.

Based on mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD), the company’s capital structure generated 5,052.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.06. Total debt to assets is 55.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

To wrap up, the performance of mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.