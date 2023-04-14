What Recent Market Trends Mean for Equinox Gold Corp.’s (EQX) Stock

The stock of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has gone up by 1.43% for the week, with a 35.65% rise in the past month and a 38.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.16% for EQX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.26% for EQX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 44.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EQX is also noteworthy at 0.96.

The average price estimated by analysts for EQX is $4.90, which is $0.33 above than the current price. The public float for EQX is 280.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume of EQX on April 14, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

EQX stock's latest price update

The stock of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) has decreased by -0.18 when compared to last closing price of 5.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/21 that Peloton, Coca-Cola, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

EQX Trading at 31.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +37.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.08. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw 72.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.09 for the present operating margin

+6.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp. stands at -11.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33.

Based on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.85. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.