Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is $23.70, which is -$0.12 below the current market price. The public float for WDH is 306.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WDH on April 14, 2023 was 794.75K shares.

WDH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) has decreased by -1.00 when compared to last closing price of 2.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WDH’s Market Performance

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has seen a -1.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.12% gain in the past month and a -6.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for WDH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for WDH’s stock, with a 45.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WDH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.10 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDH reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for WDH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

WDH Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw -12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+63.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.76. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.