Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) has plunged by -0.35 when compared to previous closing price of 333.35, but the company has seen a 3.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/02/22 that Vertex Stock Falls as FDA Places Clinical Hold on Diabetes Treatment

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is above average at 26.00x. The 36-month beta value for VRTX is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VRTX is $335.08, which is $1.51 above than the current price. The public float for VRTX is 256.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of VRTX on April 14, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

VRTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has seen a 3.27% increase in the past week, with a 12.88% rise in the past month, and a 12.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.12% for VRTX’s stock, with a 11.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $344 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRTX reach a price target of $311. The rating they have provided for VRTX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRTX, setting the target price at $374 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

VRTX Trading at 9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $314.63. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated saw 15.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from Sanna Bastiano, who sale 522 shares at the price of $315.81 back on Apr 04. After this action, Sanna Bastiano now owns 47,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, valued at $164,854 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER CHARLES F JR, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, sale 1,768 shares at $305.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that WAGNER CHARLES F JR is holding 49,611 shares at $539,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stands at +37.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 20.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.