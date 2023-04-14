Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.54.

The public float for VS is 1.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.96% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of VS was 3.03M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VS) stock’s latest price update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS)’s stock price has soared by 7.55 in relation to previous closing price of 0.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VS’s Market Performance

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has seen a 12.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -17.21% decline in the past month and a -4.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.44% for VS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for VS’s stock, with a -78.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

VS Trading at -18.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.50%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS rose by +12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5800. In addition, Versus Systems Inc. saw 23.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1238.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc. stands at -1769.82. Equity return is now at value -114.70, with -128.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.