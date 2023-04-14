United Rentals Inc. (URI): A Technical Analysis

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Rentals Inc. (URI) is $483.11, which is $81.88 above the current market price. The public float for URI is 68.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URI on April 14, 2023 was 939.11K shares.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.73 in relation to previous closing price of 376.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/18/22 that United Rentals Is Downgraded. ‘Demand Destruction Is Coming for Construction,’ Says Analyst.

URI’s Market Performance

URI’s stock has risen by 6.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.27% and a quarterly drop of -2.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for United Rentals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for URI’s stock, with a 8.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $535 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URI reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $425. The rating they have provided for URI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 27th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to URI, setting the target price at $544 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

URI Trading at -12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $376.98. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw 5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Flannery Matthew John, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $477.99 back on Mar 09. After this action, Flannery Matthew John now owns 101,276 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $5,735,930 using the latest closing price.

Asplund Dale A, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of United Rentals Inc., sale 13,392 shares at $436.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Asplund Dale A is holding 19,229 shares at $5,842,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Rentals Inc. (URI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.