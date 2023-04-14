United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is 14.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPS is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for UPS is 718.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On April 14, 2023, UPS’s average trading volume was 3.14M shares.

UPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has increased by 0.61 when compared to last closing price of 189.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 01/31/23 that Stock Market News

UPS’s Market Performance

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has seen a 0.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.21% gain in the past month and a 4.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for UPS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for UPS’s stock, with a 4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $225 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to UPS, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

UPS Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.97. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Lane Laura J, who sale 14,617 shares at the price of $178.16 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lane Laura J now owns 0 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $2,604,143 using the latest closing price.

Brothers Norman M. Jr, the Chief Legal & Compliance Off of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 20,724 shares at $182.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brothers Norman M. Jr is holding 0 shares at $3,777,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Equity return is now at value 67.50, with 16.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.