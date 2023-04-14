Unilever PLC (UL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unilever PLC (UL) is $53.95, which is -$1.41 below the current market price. The public float for UL is 2.52B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UL on April 14, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

UL) stock’s latest price update

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has surge by 1.27relation to previous closing price of 53.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

UL’s Market Performance

Unilever PLC (UL) has experienced a 1.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.94% rise in the past month, and a 6.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.86% for UL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.68% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 12.08% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.76%, as shares surge +10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.94. In addition, Unilever PLC saw 7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever PLC stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.49. Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Unilever PLC (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 149.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unilever PLC (UL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.