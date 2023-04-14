Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Understanding the 3.47% Volatility Levels of Ultra...

Understanding the 3.47% Volatility Levels of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has gone up by 5.32% for the week, with a 17.86% rise in the past month and a 16.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.47% for UGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.63% for UGP stock, with a simple moving average of 17.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is above average at 11.00x. The 36-month beta value for UGP is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for UGP is 751.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume of UGP on April 14, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00. However, the company has seen a 5.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UGP Trading at 14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +18.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 22.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​