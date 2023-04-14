Understanding the 3.47% Volatility Levels of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has gone up by 5.32% for the week, with a 17.86% rise in the past month and a 16.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.47% for UGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.63% for UGP stock, with a simple moving average of 17.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is above average at 11.00x. The 36-month beta value for UGP is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UGP is 751.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume of UGP on April 14, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00. However, the company has seen a 5.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UGP Trading at 14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +18.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 22.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.