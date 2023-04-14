TORM plc (TRMD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for TRMD is 28.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRMD on April 14, 2023 was 375.50K shares.

TRMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) has jumped by 2.35 compared to previous close of 31.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRMD’s Market Performance

TRMD’s stock has risen by 13.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.99% and a quarterly rise of 19.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for TORM plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for TRMD’s stock, with a 30.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

TRMD Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMD rose by +12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.81. In addition, TORM plc saw 12.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.72 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for TORM plc stands at +38.99. The total capital return value is set at 26.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.17.

Based on TORM plc (TRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 64.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.17. Total debt to assets is 36.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TORM plc (TRMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.