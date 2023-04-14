The Volatility of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) Stock: A -4.85% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has gone down by -4.85% for the week, with a -8.43% drop in the past month and a -24.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.59% for GPMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for GPMT’s stock, with a -36.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GPMT is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is $8.25, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for GPMT is 51.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On April 14, 2023, GPMT’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

GPMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) has increased by 0.76 when compared to last closing price of 4.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GPMT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GPMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $6 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPMT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for GPMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GPMT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

GPMT Trading at -16.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -10.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.57 for the present operating margin

+97.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -19.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), the company’s capital structure generated 246.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 70.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.