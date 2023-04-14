The Volatility of CNX Resources Corporation’s (CNX) Stock: A 2.51% Ratio for the Week

The stock of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has seen a 2.51% increase in the past week, with a 9.05% gain in the past month, and a 3.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for CNX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.00% for CNX’s stock, with a 0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CNX is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNX is $19.82, which is $2.25 above than the current price. The public float for CNX is 162.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.85% of that float. The average trading volume of CNX on April 14, 2023 was 3.28M shares.

CNX) stock’s latest price update

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX)’s stock price has soared by 0.90 in relation to previous closing price of 16.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $19 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CNX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

CNX Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw -0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.