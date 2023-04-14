The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)’s stock price has plunge by 1.22relation to previous closing price of 59.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that TD Bank Nears Deal to Buy Cowen

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is 9.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TD is 0.86.

The public float for TD is 1.81B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On April 14, 2023, TD’s average trading volume was 2.35M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD stock saw an increase of 2.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.31% and a quarterly increase of -5.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.52% for TD’s stock, with a -6.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TD Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.70. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +27.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 175.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.71. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.