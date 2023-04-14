Home  »  Companies   »  Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock: Tracking the...

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has seen a 3.93% increase in the past week, with a -34.97% drop in the past month, and a -83.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.12% for TENX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.99% for TENX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -87.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TENX is at 2.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TENX is $5.50, which is $5.13 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 21.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume for TENX on April 14, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

TENX) stock’s latest price update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has dropped by -5.13 in relation to previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -50.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -32.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4595. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -83.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -319.40, with -218.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

