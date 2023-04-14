Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.05 in relation to previous closing price of 37.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/31/22 that Tempur Sealy Stock Falls on Downbeat Sales Forecast

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is 14.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPX is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is $45.70, which is $8.0 above the current market price. The public float for TPX is 166.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. On April 14, 2023, TPX’s average trading volume was 1.94M shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX stock saw a decrease of 2.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for TPX’s stock, with a 18.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for TPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TPX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

TPX Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.91. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Rao Bhaskar, who sale 18,682 shares at the price of $40.01 back on Jan 31. After this action, Rao Bhaskar now owns 297,988 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $747,405 using the latest closing price.

Rao Bhaskar, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 13,811 shares at $40.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Rao Bhaskar is holding 316,670 shares at $553,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value -391.70, with 10.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.