Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPRU is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) is $6.00, The public float for SPRU is 97.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. On April 14, 2023, SPRU’s average trading volume was 502.90K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SPRU) stock’s latest price update

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU)’s stock price has soared by 12.32 in relation to previous closing price of 0.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPRU’s Market Performance

SPRU’s stock has risen by 9.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.39% and a quarterly drop of -19.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.65% for Spruce Power Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.88% for SPRU’s stock, with a -12.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRU Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRU rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8178. In addition, Spruce Power Holding Corporation saw -1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRU starting from Tech Eric M., who sale 65,496 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Mar 21. After this action, Tech Eric M. now owns 678,632 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, valued at $53,707 using the latest closing price.

Tech Eric M., the Director of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, sale 59,883 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Tech Eric M. is holding 744,128 shares at $44,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-258.14 for the present operating margin

+57.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spruce Power Holding Corporation stands at -232.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.