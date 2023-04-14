Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has seen a -1.11% decrease in the past week, with a -3.23% drop in the past month, and a -7.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for SRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.93% for SRC’s stock, with a -5.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) Right Now?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SRC is at 1.30.

The public float for SRC is 138.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume for SRC on April 14, 2023 was 859.91K shares.

SRC) stock’s latest price update

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 38.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for SRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to SRC, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

SRC Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRC fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.68. In addition, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. saw -3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRC starting from Thomas Rochelle, who sale 2,815 shares at the price of $41.29 back on Mar 02. After this action, Thomas Rochelle now owns 8,834 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., valued at $116,231 using the latest closing price.

Young Jay, the EVP, CAO, CLO of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., sale 17,500 shares at $41.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Young Jay is holding 2,136 shares at $717,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.50 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stands at +40.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.77. Total debt to assets is 43.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.