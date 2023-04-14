SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) has increased by 7.70 when compared to last closing price of 284.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is 1.43.

The average price predicted by analysts for SEDG is $370.15, which is $59.51 above the current price. The public float for SEDG is 55.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEDG on April 14, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG stock saw a decrease of 10.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.35% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.14% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.66% for SEDG’s stock, with a 6.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $418 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $351. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SEDG, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

SEDG Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.76. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw 8.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $307.81 back on Apr 03. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 134,177 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $769,522 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the Chief Product Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $316.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Adest Meir is holding 139,068 shares at $1,582,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.26. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.