Should You Invest in QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Now?

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QDEL is at 0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QDEL is $118.43, which is $26.88 above the current market price. The public float for QDEL is 60.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.20% of that float. The average trading volume for QDEL on April 14, 2023 was 430.91K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QDEL) stock’s latest price update

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.06 in relation to its previous close of 89.67. However, the company has experienced a 8.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/23/21 that Quidel to Buy Ortho Clinical in Deal Valued at $6 Billion

QDEL’s Market Performance

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has experienced a 8.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.33% rise in the past month, and a 16.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for QDEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.04% for QDEL’s stock, with a 11.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $125 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QDEL reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for QDEL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to QDEL, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

QDEL Trading at 11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL rose by +8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.63. In addition, QuidelOrtho Corporation saw 14.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from BUECHLER KENNETH F, who sale 8,081 shares at the price of $90.26 back on Feb 17. After this action, BUECHLER KENNETH F now owns 70,288 shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation, valued at $729,366 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.95 for the present operating margin

+50.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuidelOrtho Corporation stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 19.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.60. Total debt to assets is 32.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.