Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Stock Sees a-3.97 Decrease

In the past week, ASAI stock has gone down by -0.51%, with a monthly decline of -15.43% and a quarterly plunge of -30.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.04% for ASAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) is 15.74x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is $23.01, which is $8.46 above the current market price. The public float for ASAI is 186.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On April 14, 2023, ASAI’s average trading volume was 474.55K shares.

ASAI) stock’s latest price update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.97 compared to its previous closing price of 14.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASAI Trading at -17.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAI fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.62. In addition, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. saw -26.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 35.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI), the company’s capital structure generated 537.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.32. Total debt to assets is 51.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.