Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) has jumped by 0.14 compared to previous close of 206.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGEN is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is $212.87, which is $9.8 above the current market price. The public float for SGEN is 183.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On April 14, 2023, SGEN’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

SGEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has seen a 0.48% increase in the past week, with a 3.30% rise in the past month, and a 56.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.92% for SGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.14% for SGEN’s stock, with a 34.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGEN reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for SGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

SVB Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SGEN, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SGEN Trading at 16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.67%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.52. In addition, Seagen Inc. saw 60.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from SIMPSON TODD E, who sale 55,344 shares at the price of $204.58 back on Apr 10. After this action, SIMPSON TODD E now owns 118,946 shares of Seagen Inc., valued at $11,322,143 using the latest closing price.

DANSEY ROGER D, the President, R&D & CMO of Seagen Inc., sale 333 shares at $205.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that DANSEY ROGER D is holding 99,389 shares at $68,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.24 for the present operating margin

+79.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagen Inc. stands at -31.10. The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -21.10, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seagen Inc. (SGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.03. Total debt to assets is 1.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.