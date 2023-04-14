SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 3.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SCYX is at 2.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SCYX is $11.40, which is $10.54 above the current market price. The public float for SCYX is 32.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.15% of that float. The average trading volume for SCYX on April 14, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

SCYX’s Market Performance

SCYX’s stock has seen a -14.89% decrease for the week, with a 131.30% rise in the past month and a 69.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.66% for SCYNEXIS Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.65% for SCYX’s stock, with a 40.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCYX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SCYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SCYX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

SCYX Trading at 60.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares surge +136.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX fell by -14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw 94.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCYX starting from Taglietti Marco, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 26. After this action, Taglietti Marco now owns 272,068 shares of SCYNEXIS Inc., valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Sukenick Scott, the General Counsel of SCYNEXIS Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Sukenick Scott is holding 53,499 shares at $10,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1684.48 for the present operating margin

+71.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCYNEXIS Inc. stands at -1233.73. Equity return is now at value -239.60, with -56.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.