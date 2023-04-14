scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) has increased by 20.21 when compared to last closing price of 9.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SCPH is at 0.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCPH is $16.80, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for SCPH is 30.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.87% of that float. The average trading volume for SCPH on April 14, 2023 was 542.73K shares.

SCPH’s Market Performance

SCPH’s stock has seen a 28.41% increase for the week, with a 63.07% rise in the past month and a 73.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.22% for scPharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.67% for SCPH’s stock, with a 81.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $25 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPH reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SCPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to SCPH, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

SCPH Trading at 43.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares surge +66.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH rose by +28.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.63. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc. saw 60.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPH starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 762,380 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Nov 25. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,328,328 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,002,495 using the latest closing price.

5AM Partners IV, LLC, the 10% Owner of scPharmaceuticals Inc., sale 562,466 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that 5AM Partners IV, LLC is holding 92,983 shares at $2,300,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

Equity return is now at value -76.20, with -49.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.