Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX)’s stock price has dropped by -8.04 in relation to previous closing price of 14.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Right Now?

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 107.17x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCLX is 83.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On April 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SCLX was 659.02K shares.

SCLX’s Market Performance

SCLX stock saw an increase of 9.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 71.19% and a quarterly increase of 82.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.35% for Scilex Holding Company (SCLX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.57% for SCLX’s stock, with a 57.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCLX Trading at 58.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.51%, as shares surge +80.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX rose by +9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw 241.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.