Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Stock Observes 3.95% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) has seen a 11.09% increase in the past week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month, and a -9.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for RCKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.51% for RCKT’s stock, with a 3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RCKT is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCKT is $50.64, which is $31.72 above than the current price. The public float for RCKT is 75.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.03% of that float. The average trading volume of RCKT on April 14, 2023 was 866.66K shares.

The stock price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) has jumped by 7.53 compared to previous close of 17.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RCKT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCKT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCKT reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for RCKT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RCKT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

RCKT Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT rose by +11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.16. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Shah Gaurav, who sale 12,194 shares at the price of $19.06 back on Feb 17. After this action, Shah Gaurav now owns 536,885 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $232,418 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Jonathan David, the of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,557 shares at $19.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Schwartz Jonathan David is holding 94,546 shares at $67,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -47.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.