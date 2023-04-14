Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) is $12.33, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for RSVR is 29.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSVR on April 14, 2023 was 79.23K shares.

RSVR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) has increased by 7.48 when compared to last closing price of 6.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RSVR’s Market Performance

Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) has experienced a 1.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.74% rise in the past month, and a 1.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for RSVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.23% for RSVR’s stock, with a 3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSVR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RSVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RSVR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

RSVR Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSVR rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.23. In addition, Reservoir Media Inc. saw 8.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSVR starting from Field Ezra S., who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $7.59 back on Aug 09. After this action, Field Ezra S. now owns 67,940 shares of Reservoir Media Inc., valued at $98,670 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Ryan P., the Director of Reservoir Media Inc., purchase 24,397 shares at $6.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Taylor Ryan P. is holding 418,576 shares at $158,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.95 for the present operating margin

+41.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reservoir Media Inc. stands at +11.03. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.33. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.79. Total debt to assets is 39.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.