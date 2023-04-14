Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is $37.50, The public float for MARK is 10.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARK on April 14, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MARK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) has increased by 6.50 when compared to last closing price of 1.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MARK’s Market Performance

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has seen a 11.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.30% gain in the past month and a -13.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.21% for MARK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.37% for MARK’s stock, with a -49.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MARK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20.50 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2018.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARK reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MARK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2016.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MARK, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

MARK Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares surge +16.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARK rose by +15.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1450. In addition, Remark Holdings Inc. saw 19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MARK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.99 for the present operating margin

+27.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remark Holdings Inc. stands at +171.81. The total capital return value is set at -52.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 232.95.

Based on Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), the company’s capital structure generated 90.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.45. Total debt to assets is 37.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.