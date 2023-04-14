Real-Time Update: Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, DCFC stock has gone up by 1.80%, with a monthly gain of 4.63% and a quarterly plunge of -23.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.89% for Tritium DCFC Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.85% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -64.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is $5.71, which is $5.25 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 77.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCFC on April 14, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

DCFC Trading at -20.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1423. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -32.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64. The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -360.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.