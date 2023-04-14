Home  »  Companies   »  Real-Time Update: SMX (Security Matters) Public Li...

Real-Time Update: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has gone up by 191.61% for the week, with a -36.69% drop in the past month and a -78.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 49.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 27.62% for SMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 79.17% for SMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -74.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 29.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMX on April 14, 2023 was 852.10K shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX)’s stock price has soared by 36.97 in relation to previous closing price of 1.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 191.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMX Trading at -55.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.62%, as shares sank -19.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX rose by +191.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2300. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company saw -77.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

