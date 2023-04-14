Real-Time Update: EBET Inc. (EBET) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of EBET Inc. (EBET) has seen a 11.65% increase in the past week, with a 7.23% gain in the past month, and a -22.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.65% for EBET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.73% for EBET’s stock, with a -62.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EBET is $3.00, which is $2.58 above the current price. The public float for EBET is 11.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBET on April 14, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

EBET) stock’s latest price update

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBET stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EBET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBET in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on February 07th of the previous year 2022.

EBET Trading at -16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBET rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3834. In addition, EBET Inc. saw -33.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBET starting from Speach Aaron, who purchase 18,611 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Feb 22. After this action, Speach Aaron now owns 743,611 shares of EBET Inc., valued at $10,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.31 for the present operating margin

+27.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EBET Inc. stands at -70.70. The total capital return value is set at -80.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.94. Equity return is now at value -159.50, with -60.20 for asset returns.

Based on EBET Inc. (EBET), the company’s capital structure generated 149.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.87. Total debt to assets is 47.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EBET Inc. (EBET) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.