PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has seen a 17.19% increase in the past week, with a 7.27% gain in the past month, and a -5.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.93% for PAGS stock, with a simple moving average of -19.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is above average at 9.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is $68.94, which is $5.61 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 200.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAGS on April 14, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.17 in relation to its previous close of 8.64. However, the company has experienced a 17.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGS reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for PAGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAGS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

PAGS Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +17.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.