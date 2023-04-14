P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has seen a 20.00% increase in the past week, with a 44.53% gain in the past month, and a -30.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.00% for PIII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.06% for PIII’s stock, with a -65.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Right Now?

The public float for PIII is 25.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIII on April 14, 2023 was 301.73K shares.

PIII) stock’s latest price update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 1.20. However, the company has experienced a 20.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PIII Trading at 14.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +53.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII rose by +20.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9884. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc. saw -34.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.44 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for P3 Health Partners Inc. stands at -25.74. Equity return is now at value -237.20, with -17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.