Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 38.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is 2.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OVV is 2.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for OVV is 241.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On April 14, 2023, OVV’s average trading volume was 3.69M shares.

OVV’s Market Performance

OVV’s stock has seen a -1.78% decrease for the week, with a 4.57% rise in the past month and a -21.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for Ovintiv Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.46% for OVV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $38 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OVV reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for OVV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to OVV, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

OVV Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +15.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.60. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw -23.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Zemljak Renee Ellen, who sale 70,424 shares at the price of $46.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Zemljak Renee Ellen now owns 0 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $3,267,674 using the latest closing price.

Mayson Howard John, the Director of Ovintiv Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $45.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mayson Howard John is holding 21,403 shares at $136,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Equity return is now at value 58.80, with 24.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.