Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) is $1.00, The public float for OIG is 109.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OIG on April 14, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

OIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) has dropped by -1.45 compared to previous close of 0.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OIG’s Market Performance

OIG’s stock has fallen by -10.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.65% and a quarterly drop of -48.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.72% for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.96% for OIG’s stock, with a -71.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OIG Trading at -26.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIG fell by -10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1199. In addition, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. saw -44.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.82 for the present operating margin

-8.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. stands at -85.00. Equity return is now at value -763.80, with -61.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.