OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPK is 1.68.

The public float for OPK is 416.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPK on April 14, 2023 was 3.30M shares.

OPK) stock’s latest price update

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)’s stock price has soared by 5.44 in relation to previous closing price of 1.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPK’s Market Performance

OPK’s stock has risen by 6.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.67% and a quarterly rise of 18.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.13% for OPKO Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.83% for OPK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OPK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to OPK, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

OPK Trading at 20.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPK rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4080. In addition, OPKO Health Inc. saw 24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPK starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Mar 22. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 200,031,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc., valued at $264,294 using the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the CEO & Chairman of OPKO Health Inc., purchase 1,000,000 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 199,831,694 shares at $1,175,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPK

Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.