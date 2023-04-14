Ohmyhome Pte. Ltd. (OMH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OMH is 0.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume of OMH on April 14, 2023 was 214.69K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OMH) stock’s latest price update

Ohmyhome Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.16 in relation to its previous close of 4.62. However, the company has experienced a 8.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OMH’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.46% for OMH’s stock, with a 9.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMH Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.50% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMH rose by +10.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Ohmyhome Pte. Ltd. saw 18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Ohmyhome Pte. Ltd. (OMH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.