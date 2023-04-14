NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) has increased by 0.42 when compared to last closing price of 35.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Right Now?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for NRG is 228.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRG on April 14, 2023 was 4.11M shares.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG stock saw an increase of 4.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.71% and a quarterly increase of 11.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.12% for NRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NRG, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

NRG Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.47. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw 12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from HOBBY PAUL W, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $31.37 back on Dec 16. After this action, HOBBY PAUL W now owns 89,320 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $109,795 using the latest closing price.

Donohue Elisabeth B, the Director of NRG Energy Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $31.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Donohue Elisabeth B is holding 17,724 shares at $78,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.